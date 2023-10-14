Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 46.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 36,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after buying an additional 11,578 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at $678,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth $275,000. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in 3M by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,202 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of 3M by 3.3% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 24,625 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,349,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,643,067. 3M has a 12 month low of $86.33 and a 12 month high of $133.91. The stock has a market cap of $48.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.23, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.28.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -211.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $111.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MMM

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.