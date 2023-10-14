Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $10.26 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,662 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Invst LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 37.9% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crane Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 41,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,719,000 after purchasing an additional 9,807 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $184.18. 388,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,457. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $172.59 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $194.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.