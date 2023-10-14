Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $18.77 Million Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,013 shares during the quarter. Archer-Daniels-Midland comprises approximately 2.0% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $18,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% during the first quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 16,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.6% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on ADM shares. Argus raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

ADM traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $73.32. 1,699,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,926,627. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.00. The firm has a market cap of $39.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.83. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $69.92 and a one year high of $98.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $25.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.82 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 24.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $126,294.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,221.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.