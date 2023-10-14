Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $21.60 Million Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,443 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $21,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. GPM Growth Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 59,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,428 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,919 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,343,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,160,333. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.69 and its 200 day moving average is $72.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $79.49.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.