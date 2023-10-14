Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $3.72 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,416 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXN. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.35.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $152.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,319,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,997,450. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.82. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $148.09 and a 52-week high of $188.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $138.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.