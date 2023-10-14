Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $4.06 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,832 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,321 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 92,649 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,563,000 after buying an additional 9,109 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth about $362,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $667,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 48,111 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $159.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,603,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,895,723. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.05 and a 52 week high of $165.85.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total value of $1,549,202.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,325,851.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $696,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,868 shares in the company, valued at $44,247,700.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total value of $1,549,202.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,325,851.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,557. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.22.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

