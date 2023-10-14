Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $4 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,886 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Japan Science & Technology Agency lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 80.5% during the first quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency now owns 22,033,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,496,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825,107 shares during the last quarter. One William Street Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 677.2% in the first quarter. One William Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,005,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361,506 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,339,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759,000 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,368,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81,144.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,995,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991,785 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.61. The company had a trading volume of 4,046,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,539,080. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.34. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.37 and a fifty-two week high of $81.66.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.264 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

