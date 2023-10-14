Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $5.10 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,232 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $155.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,208,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,228. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $136.05 and a 52 week high of $167.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

