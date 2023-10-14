Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $7.85 Million Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,857 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF worth $7,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOBL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 103,528.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,824,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,215,000 after buying an additional 2,822,199 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 99,906.5% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,097,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,974 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,199,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,820,000 after purchasing an additional 652,159 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2,388.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 360,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,417,000 after purchasing an additional 345,756 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,121,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,359,000 after purchasing an additional 135,176 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NOBL stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $87.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,755 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.89 and its 200-day moving average is $92.26. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

