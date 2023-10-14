Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,801 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $4,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSLC. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,030,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,879,000 after purchasing an additional 37,072 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 3,254,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,351,000 after acquiring an additional 213,949 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,610,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,008,000 after acquiring an additional 191,869 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,418,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,427,000 after acquiring an additional 40,064 shares during the period. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,968,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,819,000 after purchasing an additional 17,485 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.93. The stock had a trading volume of 159,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,875. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.06. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $71.06 and a 1 year high of $90.41. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.