Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $3,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDYV. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 188.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after buying an additional 35,721 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 85,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 113,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,006,000 after purchasing an additional 9,166 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $3,127,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,441. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $59.16 and a 52-week high of $75.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.70.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

