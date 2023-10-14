Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 5,583 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,583 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.30. 10,924,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,051,611. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.79 and its 200 day moving average is $45.67. The firm has a market cap of $106.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.29 and a 1 year high of $47.81.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

