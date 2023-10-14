Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,481 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares during the period.

VUG stock traded down $3.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $278.19. The stock had a trading volume of 737,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,284. The firm has a market cap of $91.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $206.72 and a 12-month high of $295.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $280.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.49.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

