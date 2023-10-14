Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 32.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,976 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 206.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ VCSH traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,110,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,960,662. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.33 and a 52 week high of $76.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.68.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.2147 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

