Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,011 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 3,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.07 on Friday, reaching $91.22. 3,137,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,923,403. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.26 and a 200 day moving average of $97.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.24 and a fifty-two week high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

