Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,222,031,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,223,000 after buying an additional 15,245,485 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 67.0% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,111,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,733,000 after buying an additional 7,269,249 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 150.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,689,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,183,000 after buying an additional 7,029,550 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,650,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,999 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $60.44. 1,204,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,779,324. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $63.08. The firm has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.21.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

