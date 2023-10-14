Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 108,056 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 434,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,056 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 3.5% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $32,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 37.8% during the first quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 192,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,534,000 after acquiring an additional 52,789 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 44.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 6,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 13,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.62. 1,174,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,018,943. The company has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.82 and a one year high of $78.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.89.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

