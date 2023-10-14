Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,612 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $5,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 569.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,579,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,923 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,875,000. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $839,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 17,864.0% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 698,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,781,000 after acquiring an additional 694,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,847,000 after acquiring an additional 539,294 shares during the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

TRV stock traded up $3.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.21. 1,548,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,323,953. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.94. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.21 and a 12 month high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 42.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total transaction of $1,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,464,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.08.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Travelers Companies

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.