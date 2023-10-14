Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 18,380 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,524 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,380 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 1.2% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 4.0% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.1% during the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.3% during the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, September 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.93.

Applied Materials Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $3.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.14. 6,601,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,986,079. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.21 and a 200 day moving average of $134.51. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.15 and a 12 month high of $155.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.89%.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

