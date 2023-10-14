Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,544 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,544 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises 0.9% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 216.0% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 205.0% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $155.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,759,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,309,551. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.19. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.54 and a 1 year high of $197.80. The company has a market capitalization of $132.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.96.

Read Our Latest Report on UPS

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.