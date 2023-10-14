Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,933 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,933 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $3,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDYG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 61.1% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 49.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MDYG traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.99. The stock had a trading volume of 87,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,456. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.73 and its 200 day moving average is $69.97. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12-month low of $61.09 and a 12-month high of $74.92.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

