Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,922 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 6,922 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Walt Disney by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.88.

DIS remained flat at $84.35 during trading on Friday. 10,813,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,137,590. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

