Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 230,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,762 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 3.5% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $32,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after acquiring an additional 756,247,802 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,444,245,000 after acquiring an additional 24,789,396 shares during the period. Trustees of Dartmouth College acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $239,338,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,319.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,413,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,965 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,238,000 after buying an additional 979,087 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.31. 1,985,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,241,871. The firm has a market cap of $96.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.64. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $126.04 and a 1-year high of $147.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

