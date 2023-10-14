LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Begins Coverage on Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA)

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ZURA. Guggenheim started coverage on Zura Bio in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Zura Bio from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Zura Bio in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Zura Bio in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.60.

ZURA opened at $5.91 on Tuesday. Zura Bio has a fifty-two week low of $4.87 and a fifty-two week high of $37.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.58.

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($1.06). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zura Bio will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Zura Bio in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Zura Bio in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zura Bio in the second quarter valued at about $141,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Zura Bio in the second quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Zura Bio in the second quarter valued at about $557,000.

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops ZB-168, an anti IL7R a inhibitor that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and TSLP biological pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.

