L’Air Liquide (EPA:AI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $160.45

L’Air Liquide S.A. (EPA:AI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €160.45 ($168.89) and traded as high as €164.08 ($172.72). L’Air Liquide shares last traded at €163.30 ($171.89), with a volume of 640,219 shares trading hands.

L’Air Liquide Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is €162.19 and its 200 day moving average is €160.57.

L’Air Liquide Company Profile

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The Gas & Services segment comprises large industries business, which offers gas and energy solutions including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide, as well as operates cogeneration plants to supply steam and electricity to metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial merchant business line provides industrial gases, equipment, hardgoods, and associated services to material and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sector.

