Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC cut its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 97,796.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 131,092,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,274,197,000 after purchasing an additional 130,958,702 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 117,180.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,795,180,000 after purchasing an additional 32,794,236 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 1,018.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,507,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,985 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth approximately $913,330,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $619,226,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX stock opened at $645.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $654.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $609.89. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $312.71 and a 1 year high of $726.53.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.95. Lam Research had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 26.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lam Research

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total transaction of $1,336,898.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,265,838.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,606,446.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,159 shares of company stock worth $12,913,253 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.