Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Purchased by Shilanski & Associates Inc.

Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,796,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $678,932,000 after acquiring an additional 451,263 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 85,429.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,318,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,279,526,000 after acquiring an additional 13,303,111 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,476,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,000,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095,892 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,824,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,062,000 after purchasing an additional 145,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,692,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $257,173,000 after purchasing an additional 97,035 shares in the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lattice Semiconductor stock traded down $4.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,493,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.29. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.29 and a fifty-two week high of $98.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.62 and its 200-day moving average is $87.84.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $190.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.15 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 43.37% and a net margin of 28.34%. On average, research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LSCC. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total value of $835,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,328.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total transaction of $162,733.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,120.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total transaction of $835,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,328.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,184 shares of company stock valued at $11,698,010 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

