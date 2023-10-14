Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Price Target Cut to $90.00

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Bank of America from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $94.50.

LSCC stock opened at $75.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.29. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $45.29 and a 52 week high of $98.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $190.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.15 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 43.37% and a net margin of 28.34%. On average, research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total value of $835,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,328.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.62, for a total transaction of $80,347.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,902,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total value of $835,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,328.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,184 shares of company stock worth $11,698,010. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 16,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 353.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 37,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 29,290 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 90,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after purchasing an additional 33,460 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

