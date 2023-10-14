Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Shares Gap Down to $6.78

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.78, but opened at $6.64. Lavoro shares last traded at $6.64, with a volume of 114 shares.

Lavoro Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.99.

Get Lavoro alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kim LLC bought a new position in Lavoro in the first quarter valued at about $17,325,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lavoro in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lavoro in the first quarter worth about $2,550,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lavoro in the first quarter worth about $941,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lavoro in the first quarter worth about $11,201,000. 2.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lavoro Company Profile

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. It sells agricultural inputs, including seeds, fertilizers and specialty products, crop protection products, and others for the agricultural industry. The company also produces specialty fertilizers, crop protection products, and biological crop inputs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lavoro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lavoro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.