Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLYW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLYW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the September 15th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Leafly Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LFLYW traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 9,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,062. Leafly has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03.

Institutional Trading of Leafly

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Leafly during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Leafly by 414.5% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 60,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 48,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leafly by 701.2% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 220,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 192,837 shares in the last quarter.

Leafly Company Profile

Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. The company offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers and brands; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications.

