Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Shares of LNZNF opened at $44.22 on Tuesday. Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $41.11 and a 52-week high of $80.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.35 and its 200-day moving average is $54.78.
About Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft
See Also
