Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of LNZNF opened at $44.22 on Tuesday. Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $41.11 and a 52-week high of $80.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.35 and its 200-day moving average is $54.78.

About Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and markets wood-based cellulosic fibers for the textile and nonwoven sectors in Austria, rest of Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Division Fiber, Division Pulp, and Others segments. It offers lyocell fibers for applications in textiles products, such as denim, sports and outdoor wear, and lingerie and underwear; hygiene articles, which include baby wipes, facial sheet masks, and surface cleaning; and protective wear, engineered products, and packaging products under the LENZING, TENCEL, VEOCEL, and LENZING ECOVERO brand names.

