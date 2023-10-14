Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Purchased by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) by 126.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,158,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,207,501 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 1.17% of Leslie’s worth $20,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Leslie’s by 224.4% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Leslie’s by 463.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Leslie’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Leslie’s by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Leslie’s by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LESL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Leslie’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.31.

Leslie’s Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LESL opened at $5.11 on Friday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $17.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.29. The company has a market cap of $940.29 million, a PE ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.73.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Leslie’s had a net margin of 4.60% and a negative return on equity of 37.02%. The company had revenue of $610.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leslie’s

In related news, insider Steven M. Weddell bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $173,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,436,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,939,728.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael R. Egeck bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $346,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,391,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,575,271.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Weddell bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $173,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,436,377 shares in the company, valued at $9,939,728.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Leslie’s Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

