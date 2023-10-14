Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.87

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.87 and last traded at $2.89, with a volume of 1155395 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.

LICY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Li-Cycle in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Li-Cycle from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Li-Cycle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

Li-Cycle Trading Down 2.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.92.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 million. Research analysts expect that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Li-Cycle by 135.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Li-Cycle by 493.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Li-Cycle by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

