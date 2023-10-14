Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Trading Down 2.3%

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) fell 2.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.09 and last traded at $31.30. 228,187 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 232,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.03.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Liberty Live Group in a report on Monday, August 28th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Liberty Live Group stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. 0.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Liberty Live Group Company Profile
Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
