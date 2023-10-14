Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Trading Down 2.3%

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) fell 2.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.09 and last traded at $31.30. 228,187 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 232,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Liberty Live Group in a report on Monday, August 28th.

Get Liberty Live Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on LLYVA

Liberty Live Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.35.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Liberty Live Group stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. 0.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Live Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Live Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Live Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.