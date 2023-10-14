Lichen China Limited (NASDAQ:LICN) Short Interest Update

Lichen China Limited (NASDAQ:LICN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 112,100 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the September 15th total of 146,500 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 56,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lichen China stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Lichen China Limited (NASDAQ:LICN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.07% of Lichen China as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LICN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.34. The company had a trading volume of 13,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,882. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.56. Lichen China has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $5.82.

Lichen China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an investment holding company, provides financial and taxation, education support, and software and maintenance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers financial and taxation related management consultation, internal control management consultation, annual or regular consultation, and internal training and general consultation services; and education support services, including marketing, operational, and technical support, as well as sells teaching and learning materials.

