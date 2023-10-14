Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Shares Purchased by Eos Management L.P.

Eos Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,543 shares during the period. Light & Wonder makes up 1.8% of Eos Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Eos Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of Light & Wonder worth $3,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 11.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 58.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 7.3% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 13.0% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in Light & Wonder by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 261,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,965,000 after purchasing an additional 102,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Light & Wonder

In other Light & Wonder news, Director Maria T. Vullo sold 2,093 shares of Light & Wonder stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total transaction of $160,742.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SpectralCast reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Light & Wonder in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $56.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Light & Wonder has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.73.

Light & Wonder Trading Up 5.7 %

NASDAQ LNW traded up $4.08 on Friday, hitting $76.25. 1,087,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,409. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.84 and a twelve month high of $79.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.69. Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $731.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.33 million. Analysts predict that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Light & Wonder Company Profile

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to gaming operators.

