Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $50.41

Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $50.41 and traded as low as $48.47. Linamar shares last traded at $48.47, with a volume of 203 shares.

LIMAF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Linamar from C$92.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Linamar in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Linamar Stock Down 2.2 %

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces engineered products in Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and rest of North America. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment focuses on light metal casting, forging, machining, and assembly for electrified powered vehicle markets.

