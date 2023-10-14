Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Acquires 118 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,926 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $595.00 to $603.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $592.00 to $572.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $573.52.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 2.6 %

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $539.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.68 and a 12 month high of $558.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $499.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $491.87.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.65%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

