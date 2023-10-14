Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Acquires 249 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,456 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 30.1% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.01, for a total transaction of $843,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,365,759.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.01, for a total transaction of $843,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,365,759.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total value of $1,131,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,914,008.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,033,723. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $566.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $251.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $555.45 and a 200-day moving average of $530.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $447.90 and a 12 month high of $576.19.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on COST. Loop Capital raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $478.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Argus raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.25.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

