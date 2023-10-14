Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Acquires 249 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,456 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 30.1% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST opened at $566.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $555.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $530.32. The company has a market capitalization of $251.17 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $447.90 and a 1 year high of $576.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total value of $1,131,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,914,008.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total value of $1,131,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,914,008.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,033,723 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on COST. Loop Capital raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $619.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Costco Wholesale

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.