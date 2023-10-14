Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Acquires 368 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $983,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in KLA by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,514,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of KLA by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,229,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in KLA by 12.2% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on KLA from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $471.95.

KLA Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $486.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $261.90 and a 12-month high of $520.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $479.26 and its 200 day moving average is $449.15.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 138.06% and a net margin of 32.27%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 22.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.59%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 2,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,369,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,471,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 2,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,369,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,471,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total value of $1,243,795.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,360.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,075 shares of company stock valued at $23,465,095. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

