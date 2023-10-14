Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Acquires 427 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,331 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Plancorp LLC boosted its position in Target by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in Target by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 10,082 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Target by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Target by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its position in Target by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 4,565 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Target
In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Target Stock Up 1.1 %
NYSE:TGT opened at $111.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.83. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.25.
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. Target’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Target Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.44%.
Target Company Profile
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
