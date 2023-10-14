Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 6,270 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Crane by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,462,324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $733,474,000 after buying an additional 158,787 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $391,534,000 after purchasing an additional 56,773 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,071,875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $462,158,000 after purchasing an additional 46,506 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 158.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,066,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,491,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $161,508,000 after purchasing an additional 12,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Crane in a report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Crane from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Crane from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Crane Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE CR opened at $86.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. Crane has a one year low of $67.28 and a one year high of $95.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.57.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.65 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. Crane’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Crane Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Crane’s payout ratio is 9.54%.

Crane Profile

(Free Report)

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

Further Reading

