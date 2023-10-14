Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the second quarter worth $2,919,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 7.3% in the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 357.9% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after buying an additional 7,619 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 244.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 88,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,525,000 after buying an additional 63,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter worth $2,066,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $147,780.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,594,530.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ELV. Truist Financial cut their price target on Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $572.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $555.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $568.46.

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $454.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $412.00 and a 1 year high of $549.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $452.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $456.56.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.26. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $43.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.17%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Further Reading

