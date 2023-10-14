Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Has $832,000 Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Markel Corp boosted its stake in 3M by 6.5% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,161,000 after acquiring an additional 16,550 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 5.3% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMM stock opened at $88.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.44. 3M has a 52 week low of $86.33 and a 52 week high of $133.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.16 and its 200 day moving average is $101.28. The firm has a market cap of $48.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is -211.27%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $111.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.55.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

