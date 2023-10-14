Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Has $837,000 Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.35.

Shares of TTWO opened at $142.83 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.00 and a 52-week high of $153.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.11. The firm has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of -19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.68.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 22.17%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

