Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 177.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 369.6% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. 888 reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.22.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $20.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.36. Graphic Packaging Holding has a fifty-two week low of $20.48 and a fifty-two week high of $27.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.96.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 37.35%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 17.54%.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

