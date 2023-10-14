Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 71.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:TFC opened at $28.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.81. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $53.34.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.64.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

