Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 8.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,400,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,641,000 after buying an additional 1,147,286 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the second quarter worth $967,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 1.9% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 918,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,235,000 after buying an additional 17,222 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 80.4% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 89,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 39,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the second quarter worth $8,525,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.47.

Insider Transactions at Coterra Energy

In other Coterra Energy news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,858,445.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,152,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,808,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coterra Energy news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,858,445.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,152,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,808,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $10,640,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,302,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,843,627.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE CTRA opened at $29.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.30. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $31.76.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 23.06%. Equities research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 20.05%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

