Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Takes $976,000 Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 52.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 184.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 39.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance

CALM opened at $49.56 on Friday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $65.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of -0.08.

Cal-Maine Foods Cuts Dividend

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.31). Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The firm had revenue of $459.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

